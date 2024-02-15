Remembering Janani Luwum: A call to action against torture

Every year on February 16, Uganda remembers Archbishop Janani Luwum, a beacon of courage and justice who dared to speak truth to power amidst oppressive regimes. His unwavering commitment to peace, social development, and human rights transcends his religious standing, serving as a potent reminder of the ongoing struggle for dignity and freedom in our nation.

As we honor his legacy, it’s crucial to acknowledge the grim reality that Uganda continues to grapple with a disturbing number of torture cases.

According to the African Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture Victims (ACTV), over 3,199 cases were registered between 2021 and 2023, highlighting the pervasiveness of this abhorrent practice. The factors contributing to this, including forced confessions, election violence, land wrangles, intimidation and gender-based violence among others, paint a concerning picture of human rights violations within our borders.

This Janani Luwum Day, let us turn his message of peace and harmony into concrete action by enacting the Witness Protection Law and the National Legal Aid Bill.

As ACTV rightly recommends, enacting these crucial pieces of legislation is essential to empower victims and create an environment where reporting torture is not met with fear and silence. Witness protection will ensure safety and encourage individuals to come forward, while legal aid will guarantee access to justice for those seeking accountability. Only by dismantling the barriers to reporting and pursuing legal redress can we truly break the cycle of torture.

"They are going to kill me. I am not afraid…I can see the hand of God in this,” Archbishop Janani Luwum, February 16, 1977.

Additionally, the Ministry of Health should establish a Rehabilitation Policy for Survivors is also crucial. The scars of torture go beyond physical injuries. Survivors often grapple with deep psychological trauma, social stigma, and economic hardship. Implementing a dedicated rehabilitation policy, as suggested by ACTV, will provide comprehensive support for physical and mental health recovery, reintegration into society, and economic empowerment.

This commitment to long-term care embodies the spirit of holistic development championed by Archbishop Luwum, recognizing that true justice encompasses healing and restoration.

Celebrating Janani Luwum Day cannot just be a day of remembrance; it must be a catalyst for action. By demanding effective legislation, advocating for survivor support, and holding ourselves accountable to upholding human rights, we can honor his legacy by building a Uganda where torture becomes a relic of the past, and the ideals of peace, justice, and human dignity truly prevail.

Let us not forget the sacrifices made by those who fought for justice. Let us turn their legacy into a call to action, paving the way for a brighter future where the words of Archbishop Luwum resonate: “We shall overcome because our courage is greater than their cruelty.”