End of an era as Balunywa leaves Mubs after 26 years

Makerere University Business School (Mubs) Council has appointed Prof Moses Muhwezi as the acting Principal and kicked off the search for Prof Waswa Balunywa’s replacement.

The term of Prof Balunywa, who has been at the helm of this institution for the last 26 years, ended on May 31.

According to an email addressed to all Mubs staff and seen by the Monitor, the University Council said: “Following the expiry of Prof Balunywa’s contract as Principal on May 31, Council at its special meeting held on June 2 resolved to appoint Prof Muhwezi at Acting Principal pursuit to section 40(2) of the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act 2001.”

Prof Muhwezi was appointed Acting Deputy Principal in 2014 and confirmed as substantive Deputy Principal in 2019.

He previously worked as Dean of the Faculty of Entrepreneurship and Business Administration, head of the Department of procurement and supply chain management, and head of Department of management science at Mubs.

According to the email, Prof Muhwezi is slated to act as the School Principal until such a time when the position is filled substantively in accordance with the law.

Prof Balunywa is one of the longest-serving principals at Makerere University.

Prof Balunywa has been head of MUBS since its inception in 1997, with a renewal of his five-year term contracts in the past.

He had also worked as the Dean of the Faculty of Commerce while at Makerere University before joining Mubs, an affiliate of Makerere University.

Despite his contract expiring, President Museveni has on several occasions re-appointed him as the right person who had seen Mubs grow from a school to a level where it was fighting to become an autonomous university from Makerere University.

President Museveni in 2018 directed the Minister of Education to affect the re-appointment of Prof Balunywa.

President Museveni said that one of the obstacles that have wasted the country’s time, is a disoriented, pro-imperialism academia saying that Prof Balunywa has always been on the liberation side in addition to being an active administrator.

“His institution has been free of strikes. I have never found him averse to advising the times I have interacted with him. Such a person is good to work with,” President Museveni said in his June 2018 letters.

Prof Balunywa’s term had expired on May 26, 2018. As a result, he was given an extra five years which expired on May 26.

According to Section 83 of the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act, “The Principle shall hold office for a period of five years and shall be eligible for re-appointment”.

The spokesperson of Mubs, Mr Peter Odoki, yesterday said: “Prof Balunywa’s contract can be renewed. But we said that in the interim, while the process is going on, there can’t be a vacuum so we decided to appoint Prof Muhwezi as the acting Principal.”

Adding: “Whereas the law indicates that the Principal is supposed to serve for five years and is eligible for reappointment, it is not clear on how many terms he or she should work for while a person cam serve two terms as a university vice chancellor.”