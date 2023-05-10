Engola family fundraise for his burial

As Col (rtd) Charles Okello Engola Macodwogo’s family resorts to fundraising in order to pay for burial expenses, some opinion leaders have suggested that it is time to stop providing meals at burials in Lango as a cost-cutting measure.

Col Engola was shot dead on May 2 by his bodyguard Wilson Sabiiti in Kyanja, Kampala.

His death has led to soul-searching among leaders back home, with some saying cultural expectations in how funerals are managed may no longer be sustainable.

To save bereaved families from incurring debts, the chairman of Lira Business Community Welfare, Mr Joseph Olet Magezi, suggested that there shouldn’t be any meals served to mourners.

“Let there be no cooking [meals provided] at funeral functions and we see if mourners will go away without finishing the funeral ceremonies because they have not been given food and drinks,” Mr Olet said in a telephone interview yesterday.

The Arak Ocola Yamyam clan chief said this mentality is increasing poverty in households that have lost their loved ones “because the little resources they have must be wasted on feeding mourners”.

Mr Bosco Ogwang Edola, the director of Uganda Chambers of Commerce and Industry for northern and northeastern Uganda, agreed with Mr Olet, observing that widows and orphans are suffering on account of what he termed as unnecessary expenditure at funerals.





This position was supported by the vice chairman of the National Fellowship of Born-Again Pentecostal Churches of Uganda, Pr Johnson Ogema.

“As religious leaders, we really condemn this mentality. People flock to burial places with the hope of eating meat without making any contributions that can empower the bereaved families,” he said.

With the former junior minister for Labour due to be laid to rest on Saturday, a WhatsApp group titled; “Hon. Rtd. Col Okello Engola P. Charles Macodwogo FARE THEE WELL2” has been created partly to raise money.

Mr Charles Osendro, the spokesperson of Otikokin clan, said they resorted to fundraising after learning a hard lesson during the burial of Justice Ruby Opio Aweri. The Supreme Court judge died at Mulago hospital on December 7, 2022.

“The family was left with a debt of Shs36.8m to clear. So, members of that clan had to contribute money to clear the debt,” he said.

When asked about the burial budget, the minster’s cousin, Mr Sam Engola – former minister of State for Urban Development, also the chairperson of the national organising committee – was noncommittal.

Efforts to get a comment from Ms Milly Babalanda, the minister of Presidency, who is in-charge of the government burial programme , were futile by press time.