Entebbe Airport gets new ground handling equipment

Menzies, one of the ground handling companies operating at Entebbe International Airport, has acquired new ground handling equipment worth 1 million US dollars.

“It will add value to our clients, the airlines and passengers through enhancement of the passenger experience,” said Nouamani Zahouani, the General Manager of Menzies Aviation Uganda, formerly trading as NAS/ENHAS. This was at the unveiling of the equipment last Friday.

“This year we have invested over 1 million dollars and we plan to invest about the same amount every year,” he said.

Mr Emmanuel Barungi, the General Manager of Entebbe International Airport alluded to the relocation of cargo operations to the new cargo centre saying: “Acquisition of appropriate equipment by Menzies is a big step towards moving in tandem with the expansion. The other equipment will facilitate passengers from the ramp to the terminal building, and this is a welcome development.”

The high loaders and forklifts will appropriately handle cargo in the cargo centre, which has high racks for storage.

Mr Simon Esunget, Uganda Revenue Authority’s Manager of Customs said Menzies handles about 80 per cent of cargo received at Entebbe and their capacity has been enhanced by the acquisition of the equipment.

“From the customs side, we are excited with this addition because it will help to drive the agenda for service quality and enhancement. Over 70 per cent of the cargo is urgent cargo, which doesn’t pay revenue (either medical, government project cargo, spare parts for industries or aircraft maintenance equipment). Of the 30 per cent cargo which remains, we can collect about Shs300 billion in a Financial Year and that is a significant contribution to the economy,” he said.

The COBUS bus acquired by Menzies Aviation, a cargo handling company at Entebbe International Airport. Photos |Eve Muganga

Eng Sooma Ayub, the Director of Airports and Aviation Security of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority said Menzies had responded to the call by UCAA to ensure environmentally friendly equipment at the airside, which doesn’t use diesel or petrol, which complies with the international requirement for zero carbon emissions.