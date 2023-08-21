Entebbe Airport records highest number of passengers in a month

Entebbe International Airport recorded a total of 185,253 international passengers in July 2023 (93,727 arrivals and 91,526 departures), which is an average of 5,975 passengers per day.

This according to the officials is the highest passenger traffic ever recorded in a single month as the industry continues to recover.

According to the Public Affairs Manager of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), Mr Vianney Luggya, indicates that people have since resumed normal travels after Covid-19 pandemic.

"The July 2023 traffic reflects an additional 24,338 passengers to those recorded in the previous month of June 2023, which had a total of 160,915," he said.

Mr Luggya noted that there were more arriving passengers than departing passengers in June and July, which has not been the case over the years.

He added that the July 2023 traffic is more than that recorded in the same period of July 2022, which was 151,653 and higher than the 166,980 recorded in July 2019 before Covid.

“The rise in passenger traffic is largely attributed to the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions across the globe and continued recovery of the industry,” Mr Luggya said.