Entebbe airport gears up for ICAO safety audit

A nine-member committee of the pioneer Cvil-Military Aviation Policy Board (CMAB) was unveiled yesterday ahead of next month’s safety audit by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

ICAO is a global UN agency that coordinates the principles and techniques of international air navigation and fosters the planning and development of international air transport to ensure safe and orderly growth.

In 2021, ICAO released a manual on civil-military cooperation in air traffic management, which encourages countries, among others, to develop policies to ensure the safety and operations of civil and military aircraft.

They are also required to establish a CMAB which must be led by the director general of the civil aviation authority, the commander of the airforce, and other key personnel to oversee the implementation of civil-military cooperation and coordination procedures.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the pioneer CMAB Board at the Ministry of Works and Transport headquarters yesterday, The Director General of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), Mr Fred Bamwesigye, said the audit will assess the State’s compliance with international/national civil aviation regulations and provide valuable insights for further improvement.

“Following, the referenced ICAO State letter, a series of preparatory meetings has been held with the relevant stakeholders civil and military... and agreed ... that Uganda establish CMAB and its three committees, comprising representatives from civil and military aviation authorities,” he said.

Mr Bamwesigye said Uganda has had civil-military aviation cooperation since 1969 including joint recruitment.

The Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, said: “[The]Government will continue to ensure existence of a conducive environment that has made it possible for flight safety within the Ugandan airspace.”





COMMITEE MEMBERS

•Mr Fred Bamwesigye, the director general of UCAA •Lt Gen Charles Okidi, the commander of Uganda People’s Defence Airforce (UPDAF) •Brig Gen Stephen Kigundu, the deputy commander of UPDAF

• Ms Olive Birungi Lumonya, the deputy DG UCAA;

•Brig Gen David Mugisha, the commander of Special Forces Command (SFC)

•Mr Richard M. Ruhesi,the director of air navigation services