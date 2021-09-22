Entebbe businessman further remanded over possession of bullet 

By Eve Muganga More by this Author

Detained Entebbe businessman, Bruno Francis Bazibu, who is accused of unlawful possession of one round of ammunition has been further remanded to Makindye Military Police barracks and ordered to return to court on October 5, for hearing of the case.

Bazibu appeared in General Court Martial (GCM) in Makindye on Wednesday, but the hearing of the case flopped after the state prosecutor, Maj Emmy Ekyaruhanga informed court that the file was forwarded to the UPDF Chief of Legal Services, Brig. Gen Godard Busingye for advice.

“My Lord, the file of the accused has been forwarded to the Chief of Legal Services for guidance,” he told a fully-packed court presided over by Lt Gen Andrew Gutti.

Several relatives and friends of the accused, including the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Vice President for Eastern Uganda, Proscovia Salaamu Musumba, thronged court to witness the proceedings.

The businessman was represented by Mr Umar Lukwago and Ms Elizabeth Kodil as his lawyers.

Addressing journalists after the court session, Ms Musumba said Bazibu was languishing on remand in a military police detention facility over trumped-up charges levelled against him.

The businessman who was arrested in October last year has so far spent close to a year on remand at Makindye Military Police barracks, despite filing a case challenging his detention in the army facility.

The lawyers argue that his transfer from Kitalya Prison to Makindye Military Police barracks was illegal.

“Why was my client transferred to the military facility yet court had remanded him to Kitalya Prison,” Mr Lukwago wondered.

However, justifying the transfer, the attorney general in December last year said they had received intelligence information about threats on Bazibu's life at Kitalya Prsions.

Prosecution alleges that Bazibu was found in possession of the ammunition, a monopoly of the Uganda People Defence Forces on November 11, 2020.

Bazibu went missing in October 2020 it was later revealed that he was in the custody of the Special Forces Command. This was after his wife, Namazzi sued the SFC, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Chief of Military Intelligence and Attorney General (AG), who is the chief legal adviser of government.



