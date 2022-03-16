Entebbe, NMG partner to support Kusi festival

Entebbe Municipality has signed a partnership with Nation Media Group (NMG) to support the upcoming Kusi Ideas Festival scheduled for December 8 and 10 in Entebbe.

The festival will bring together influential African leaders, scholars, entrepreneurs and innovators to discuss issues focusing on climate change in Africa.

“This is going to be our fourth edition discussing the future of Africa and ideas, we have been able to hold three festivals; the first was held in Kigali, Rwanda, second was in Kisumu, Kenya, and the third was held in Accra, Ghana. We are proud that the fourth edition will be held in Entebbe,” Mr Clifford Machoka, the head of external affairs and marketing at NMG, said yesterday.

He added: “The fourth edition will focus largely around climate change. We know the impact that climate change has in Africa and that it is going to be one of the most topical issues in the world. Therefore, we will be partnering with Entebbe (municipality) to be able to advance the discussion on climate change.”

Mr Machoka said the festival brings the public and private sectors together.

“The reason we bring the public and private sector [together] is so that when we are talking of these great ideas, they can be implemented not only as policy ideas but also as practical ideas. We bring [together] heads of state, senior government officials, academia, youths, entrepreneurs, innovators, communities, among others,” he said.

Entebbe’s mayor Fabrice Rulinda (left) and NMG’s Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama sign a partnership to support Kusi Ideas Festival at the municipal head offices on March 15, 2022. PHOTO/EVE MUGANGA

The NMG chief executive officer, Mr Stephen Gitagama , said the festival is significant because it touches the core of the continent.

“There is drought [and] food insecurity because we have not protected the environment. We are going to focus on some critical aspects of this great city in Uganda, we shall discuss significant issues that affect our continent and we shall come up with great ideas that have been used to define policies that have made the lives of Africans much better, thus improving the environment,” Mr Gitagam said.

The NMG-Uganda Managing Director, Mr Tony Glencross, said Entebbe has got features such as a golf course, Lake Victoria, tourist sites, among others, which attract opportunities.

The Mayor of Entebbe, Mr Fabrice Rulinda, hailed the partnership.