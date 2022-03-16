Entebbe, NMG partner to support Kusi festival

Left to right: Mr Clifford Machoka, the Nation Media Group (NMG)’s head of External Affairs and Marketing, Mr Wangethi Mwangi, the Non-Executive Director and chairman Kusi Ideas Festival, Mr Fabrice Rulinda, the Entebbe Municipality mayor, NMG CEO Stephen Gitagama, and Entebbe town clerk Charles Magumba. The media house Macrh 15 entered a partnership with Entebbe Municipality to support the Kusi festival slated for December. PHOTO/EVE MUGANGA

By  Eve Muganga

What you need to know:

  • The festival will bring together public and private sectors  to discuss issues concerning climate change.

Entebbe Municipality has signed a partnership with Nation Media Group (NMG) to support the upcoming Kusi Ideas Festival scheduled for December 8 and 10 in Entebbe.

