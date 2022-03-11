NMG head of radio completes 320km road safety walk

Mr Joseph Beyanga (left) and his wife Carol (second left) with Christians at Ncucumo Church of Uganda, Rwentuha Town Council, Bushenyi District, on March 10, 2022. PHOTO/FELIX AINEBYOONA

By  Felix Ainebyoona

What you need to know:

  • Road accidents claimed 131 lives between January 24 and February 6 this year, according to the Police Directorate of Traffic. Between January 31 and February 6, more 66 deaths were registered of the 372 road accidents recorded

Mr Joseph Beyanga, the head of radio at Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-U), yesterday reached Bushenyi District, concluding his 320km road safety walk that started from Kampala on February 28.
Mr Beyanga, who was walking to promote road safety, started his journey from NMG head offices in Namuwongo, Kampala, last Monday, February 28.

