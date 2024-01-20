Environment officer remanded over Shs20 million

Arua district senior environment officer Mr Joakim Andiandu has been remanded to Arua government prison till January 25 when court will entertain his bail application hearing.

Mr Andiandu appeared before Arua Chief Magistrate Mr Paul Matyama on January 19 and was charged with theft of Shs20 million meant for the implementation of Development Response to Displacement Impact Project (DRDIP).

He was charged alongside Mr Owen Onzima, a community facilitator for Ajia Sub County Arua district. They both denied the charges.

According to police investigations and documents tendered in court, the duo connived to steal funds meant for DRDIP which is funded under the Office of Prime Minister to support livelihood and tree planting for the community.

The Project seeks to address unmet social, economic, and environmental needs in local refugee-hosting communities.

Prosecution alleged that on December 27th 2023, a savings group of Ombamba village in Ajia Sub County, Arua district, approached a one Owen Onzima, the community facilitator and inquired if they could withdraw their project money to the tune of Shs41 million which was given to them under DRDIP program for planting trees.

It is said that Owen Onzima led them to Joakim Andiandu, the supervisor, and the District Environment Officer who advised the group members to inform the 3 signatories of the group to go and withdraw the money from Post bank in Arua city.

Ms Josephine Angucia, the regional police spokesperson said according to their investigations, after withdrawing the Shs41 million, Owen Onzima advised them to take only Shs21 million and hand over the Shs20 million to him to be given to the supervisor (Andiandu) which they did.

However, when the signatories went to meet the group members with only 21 million shillings and informed them that the balance was handed over to Andiandu, they became irritated and reported the matter to Chairman LC 5 Arua District, Mr Alfred Okuonzi, who later advised them to report the matter to Ajia Police Post for legal action.

The first phase of DRDIP came to a close on December 31 last year. During an assessment of DRDIP last year, it was discovered that this particular project was doing a good job, with the trees growing well.