Environmental activists in drive to plant one million trees to combat climate change

Environmental activists in Uganda have urged communities to plant one million trees ahead of a planned international tree planting day celebration later this month combat the effects of climate change which have devastated several parts of the world.

“We always celebrate international tree planting Day on March 24 each year but this year, we were delayed by the lack of rains in the month of March. So, we decided to celebrate the day on April 30 so that our saplings (young trees) would not struggle to grow,” said The Great Outdoors chief executive officer, Mr Leonard Mutesasira.

According to him the ‘plant one million trees’ campaign which is to be launched on international tree planting day under the ‘Play your part, Plant a tree, Starting’ will be used to encourage Ugandans to protect the environment to cushion themselves against devastating effects of climate change.

“We call upon different communities to join us and play the greatest role of saving our environment by planting over one million trees between 2022 and 2023. On that very day, we hope to plant over 500 trees. However, people can plant trees at their homes and or communities they live in,” Mr Mutesasira

He said the drive is mainly aimed at creating awareness about the impact of climate change, the challenges facing conservation and how these can be addressed.

The platform will also be used to practically show participants the advantages of forest cover preservation and land utilization.

“On this day we hope to do lots of activities, including a forest run, nature tour and wellness advisory, breakfast and conservation talks. We shall also do a tree planting drive at the Great Outdoors located only 45 minutes (about 35km) drive from Kampala towards Gayaza. The campaign is organized to enable participants plant trees in honor of special individuals in their lives. Carry a friend along and come enjoy the serene, quiet and rejuvenating outdoors,” Mr Mutesasira added.

The UN General Assembly proclaimed March 21 as the International Day of Forests in 2012. The Day celebrates and raises awareness of the importance of all types of forests.

On each International Day of Forests, countries are encouraged to undertake local, national and international efforts to organize activities involving forests and trees, such as tree planting campaigns. The theme for each International Day of Forests is chosen by the Collaborative Partnership on Forests (CPF).



