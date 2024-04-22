Equator varsity suffers setback as VC, two senior officials exit

The Masaka-based Equator University of Science and Technology (EQUSaT), which is in its third year of operation, has suffered a setback with the vice chancellor and two other key top managers existing.

Those leaving include; the acting vice-chancellor Prof Haroonah Nsubuga and Mr Shaban Lukooya, the head of the communications and advertising department, and Mr Ronald Balimunsi, the university systems administrator.

Prof Nsubuga, who was poached from Zanzibar University, Tanzania had served in the position for only eight months. He had replaced Prof Fredrick Nozmo-Mukiibi, the EQUSaT second vice-chancellor, who died in February last year. Prof Mukiibi had also just served for only 19 months. Before assuming office as acting VC, Prof. Nsubuga was on a three-year contract as deputy vice-chancellor in charge of academics.

“It is notified for the information of all concerned that the charge held by the Assoc. Prof. Nsubuga Haroonah as Acting Vice Chancellor and Deputy Vice Chancellor of Equator University of Science and Technology will be transferred to Assistant Registrar, Mr Kasagga Usama with immediate effect till further orders,” a statement signed by Prof Shahid Mahmud Malik, chairperson of the university council, dated March 30, reads in part.

“…the registrar and university secretary will be reporting to the chairman university council at the secretariat (Pakistani) regularly for any university matters, decisions requiring to be issued from their offices with immediate effect till further orders,” the statement adds.

By the time of his exit, Prof Nsubuga had streamlined the university management and prepared paperwork to push for a charter. A charter status is the highest licence from the universities' regulator, the National Council of Higher Education (NCHE), and it is only granted by the Head of State.

A source at the university told the Monitor that although Prof Nsubuga had requested the university board of trustees to allow him to revert to his contract position, the latter is still reluctant, forcing him to keep away from office.

“Equator University is suffering from micromanagement. The proprietors based in Pakistani are poking their noses in the day-to-day affairs of the university without giving a chance to management to do its work, this is very bad for a young institution,” a source said on Monday

Mr Lukooya has been at the university since its inception and had close ties with one of the university proprietors Prof Awais Raoof. When contracted on Monday Mr Lukooya declined to comment about his exit referring this publication to Prof Mouhamad Mpezamihigo, the secretary board of trustees and member of the university council.

Prof Mpezamihigo confirmed the changes, saying they are aimed at improving services.

He explained that Prof. Nsubuga was still on probation and was the one who applied for resignation.

“Prof Nsubuga is leaving on his own. He tendered in his resignation –an indication that he was not ready for the task ahead. His resignation was accepted and we wish him well in all his future endeavours,” he said.

He, however, declined to explain the circumstances under which the other two university officials exited.

Prof Nsubuga didn’t respond to repeated telephone calls from this publication.