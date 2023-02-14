Equator Varsity VC Prof Mukiibi passes on

The academia, staff, and students of the Masaka-based Equator University Science and Technology (EQUSaT) are mourning the death of their Vice Chancellor Prof Frederick Banvu Nozmo Mukiibi who passed on at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital on Sunday evening.

Prof Mukiibi, 81 succumbed to a blood clot that blocked the blood vessels and eventually led to a heart attack. He was due to fly to Pakistani for an operation, according to Mr Shaban Lukoya, the university communications officer.

“We had already processed all his travel documents including the air ticket, visa, and others, and had even booked a specialist to handle his medical condition, but we noticed he was getting weaker and we were advised to let him get better before he can fly, unfortunately, he became weaker last week and was admitted to Masaka Hospital where he was pronounced dead,’’ Mr Lukoya said in an interview on Monday.

He further noted that on December 7, 2022, Prof Mukiibi got an attack and was rushed to Uganda Heart Institute, Mulago for specialised treatment and doctors revealed that he was suffering from a serious heart-related disease that needed an immediate operation.

He was referred to the University of Lahore Hospital, Pakistani, but was unable to fly because of general weakness.

Background

Prof Mukiibi was born in 1941 to Mr and Mrs David Ssemakula in Buwere Village, Buwama Sub County in the Mpigi district.

He attended Buweere and Kitebi Primary Schools for primary education, and thereafter joined Kyambogo College for junior level and later Nyakashura Secondary School for secondary education.

Prof Mukiibi was then awarded a scholarship at St. Petersburg University to further his studies where he graduated as a professor in Neurophysiology.

With the use of his academic expertise, Prof Mukiibi has served at various prestigious academic institutions, before joining EQUSaT, he worked as a principal at, College of Health, Life and Biological Sciences at St. Augustine International University, Kampala, and he also served as an associated dean, acting dean and dean of Faculty of Medicine at Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST).

He had vast experience in the academic world spanning close to 50 years having started as a biology teacher at Kitante Senior Secondary School in 1972.

At the international level, Prof Mukiibi worked at Lomonosov State University, Moscow, Russia as a Research Officer in Neurophysiology (1980-1983) as well as warden at St. Lawrence Hospital, South West London.

Prof Mukiibi had just served as EQUSaT Vice Chancellor for 19 months.