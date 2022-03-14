Ibrahim Matovu gave his best to education values

Education legacy. Ibrahim Matovu rose through the education system from a primary school teacher to a secondary school head teacher. He retired in 2019 after stints at Nabisunsa Girl’s School, Kawempe Muslim SSS, Kibuli SSS and Kampala High School. PHOTO | EDGAR R BATTE.

By  Edgar R. Batte

What you need to know:

  • Ibrahim Matovu, worked tooth and nail to bring back the glory of Kibuli Secondary School. This, however was riddled with numerous challenges which he is proud to have overcome with tough measures in place. 

Hajji Ibrahim Matovu is a fulfilled man because he believes he has done and given all his best to the education sector. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.