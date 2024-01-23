Eswatini premier urges Buganda to embrace peace

The Prime Minister of the Eswatini Kingdom, Mr Russell Mmiso Dlamini has urged the Kingdom of Buganda and the nation at large to desist from any acts that are likely to destabilise African peace.

He made the peace call during his visit to the Buganda Kingdom headquarters at Bulange, Mengo Tuesday. Mr Dlamini emphasized that while African kingdoms may ignore the compromise of other matters, they must stand firm on the issue of promoting peace on the African continent.

“One thing that I wanted to say in regards to Buganda as an influential [kingdom] in Uganda is that if there is anything that Africans must fight for; it is peace. There are things that we compromise but one thing that we must not compromise about is peace,” he said.

"This century is a century for Africa and we must do everything we can to make sure that we seize this opportunity and make sure that Africa takes the lead of the world again,” he added.

The Katikkiro (Buganda premier), Charles Peter Mayiga who received the Eswatini delegation expressed the kingdom’s gratitude and pledged a good cooperation between the two kingdoms.

“The kingdom of Eswatini is a brother kingdom to the kingdom of Buganda. The King in Bungnda is not a father to only princesses and princes but also a father to all of us, I presume that it is the tradition in Eswatini which makes you our brothers and sisters,” he said.

He promised that the Kingdom would be organizing an official visit by a Buganda delegation to the Eswatini kingdom to discuss cooperation and investment opportunities with King Mswati III.

Mr Dlamini together with a delegate of Eswatini ministers and ambassadors are still in the country after attending the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the G77+China summits which ended on Saturday and Monday, respectively.

While addressing the kingdom’s guests, the Katikkiro noted that despite a number of the kingdom’s unsuccessful requests for the federal system of government, Buganda is hopeful that its request will be granted with time.

“The law that reinstituted the kingdoms didn’t bring the federal system of government, it only allows us to deal in culture and matters of development but it doesn’t give us political powers. We still want them [political powers] and we believe we shall get them, one step at a time,” he said.