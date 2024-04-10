EU gives Uganda Shs163b to tackle deforestation

The EU has given Uganda a 40 million euro (about Shs163.3 billion) grant to help Africa's largest coffee exporter comply with a new EU policy that bars imports of commodities whose production resulted from forest destruction.

The grant was announced by Virginijus Sinkevicius, EU commissioner for environment, oceans and fisheries, as he paid a visit to President Yoweri Museveni, the EU in Uganda posted on the X account Tuesday.

“This project is aimed at helping Uganda tackle deforestation, promote sustainable agriculture, and advance climate action. The EU continues to be a strong supporter of Uganda’s vital coffee sector,” he stated.

President Museveni in his remarks welcomed the partnership with the EU urging them to expand the scope of their regulation framework to include wetlands.

“Make clear distinction on natural forests and protected areas such as national parks, and forest reserves versus wood-lots on private land holding so that the protection of ecosystems does not interfere with land use for development,” he stated.

“I thank Mr Sinkevičiu, for coming here to launch this forestry programme and I look forward to working together towards the enhancement of biodiversity conservation, management, and fair benefit-sharing,” he added.