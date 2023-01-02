Events promoter arrested as Freedom City death toll rises to 10

Police have arrested Mr Abbey Musinguzi aka Abitex, an events promoter that organised an End of Year concert at Freedom City in which 10 people lost their lives following a stampede.

While addressing journalists at the police headquarters in Naguru on Monday, police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga said that they are also hunting for the other organisers who were part of the fateful event.

“We have arrested the promoter of that New Year concert as we continue the hunt for other organisers and managers of the same concert,” he said.

Mr Enanga said that preliminary information indicates that more than 500 revellers gathered at Freedom City on December 31, 2022, in a musical concert that would see them usher in the New Year 2023.

“The celebrations were progressing well until that moment when the Master of Ceremonies (MC) recklessly made an announcement for the concertgoers to move out and watch the fireworks display as one of the indicators that the New Year had come,” he said.

However, although the venue has several entry and exit points, only one was open at the moment and it was not enough to allow the bigger numbers of people who were rushing out for the fireworks. This caused a stampede that led to the death of nine people on spot. The 10th person died on Sunday according to Mr Enanga.