Ex-Kazo MP Bafaki eulogised

June 15 will remain a dark day in the lives of the family, friends and relatives of former Kazo County legislator Gordon Bafaki, 48, who passed on in an accident on the Northern Bypass in Kampala.

The former MP was returning from celebrations dubbed ‘Homecoming MK’ for First Son Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba at Nyakashashara Playgrounds in Kiruhura District, when he was involved in the crash in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

Also called Omwami, (title for a respectable member of society) he is one of the committee members who organised the function. He is said to have been in a jovial mood and mingled well with those he met at the party.

The day’s guest of honour, Col (rtd) Fred Mwesigye, in his speech, had hinted at the former legislator, who was replaced by Mr Dan Kimoso in the 2021 General Election, as an exemplary leader who served diligently, to the benefit of Kiruhura people, as the attendees cheered on in affirmation. Little did they know he was bidding them farewell.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa tweeted; “I am saddened to learn of the death of former MP for Kazo, Gordon Bafaki, who perished in an accident on the Northern Bypass last night. He was an assertive colleague, who pushed for the interests of his people and country.”

The teacher-turned politician and prominent businessman, who represented Kazo in the 10th Parliament, died on the spot when his Toyota Land Cruiser TX rammed into the rear body of a trailer at Kiwatule on the Northern Bypass at around 1:20am yesterday.

“The body was taken to Mulago City mortuary for a post-mortem,” Ms Faridah Nampiima, the Traffic Police spokesperson, said.