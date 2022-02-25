Ex-rebels worried about closure of Amnesty body

Lt Col (Rtd) Ernest Obitre Gama of Amnesty Commission speaks to some of the ex-combatants in Yumbe District on Tuesday. PHOTO/ ROBERT ELEMA

By  Robert Elema

What you need to know:

  • The former rebel fighters want the compensation pledges fulfilled before the commission folds.

Hundreds of ex-combatants in West Nile Sub-region have expressed disappointment over the planned closure of Amnesty Commission, saying many have not yet been compensated.
The commission was established to resettle and reintegrate former rebel fighters.   
The commission’s officer-in-charge for West Nile, Lt Col (rtd) Obitre Gama, told some of the ex-rebels during a training in Yumbe District on Tuesday that the entity is poised to fold up in 2023.
“The Amnesty Commission is soon coming to an end, but we have been given another contract for two years that started in May 2021 and ends in May 2023. So, Amnesty Commission will not be an independent body, but it will be a department under the ministry of Justice [and Constitutional Affairs],” he said.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.