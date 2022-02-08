Prime

Exams will be based on new curriculum - Uneb

Daniel Odongo, Uneb executive secretary. PHOTO/FILE

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • Some schools, especially those upcountry, have not been able to access the abridged curriculum due to Internet issues.

Schools across the county have been put on notice that this year’s national examinations will be set based on the new abridged curriculum released by the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC).

