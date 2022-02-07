Prime

Uneb sets 2022 exam registration fees, dates

Uneb executive secretary, Mr Dan Odongo

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • The prolonged lockdown and Covid-induced challenges affected the planned 2021 national examination roadmap.
  • Under normal circumstances, Uneb usually conducts examinations starting with Senior Four candidates who sit in October followed by Primary Seven and Senior Six candidates in November 1.

  • Mr Filbert Baguma, the secretary general Uganda National Teachers Association, asked Uneb  to ensure that all candidates are registered on time and heads of school who misuse exam registration fees are penalised.

The Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) has set dates for the registration of all candidates scheduled to sit for this year’s national examinations. 
 Widespread Covid-19 infections instigated a nationwide shutdown of schools and other education institutions in the country in June last year. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.