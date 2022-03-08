Excitement as Gatuna border reopened for passenger vehicles

People celebrate after the first passenger vehicle arrived in Uganda through Katuna Border in Kabale District on March 7, 2022. PHOTO/ROBERT MUHEREZA

By  Robert Muhereza

  • Mr John Courtney, a tourist from Canada, said: “We are happy to cross into Uganda using the Katuna border as we head for tracking mountain gorillas.” 

There was excitement and jubilation at the Katuna Border Post in Kabale District yesterday when the first passenger vehicle crossed from Rwanda to Uganda. 

