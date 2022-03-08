Excitement as Gatuna border reopened for passenger vehicles

There was excitement and jubilation at the Katuna Border Post in Kabale District yesterday when the first passenger vehicle crossed from Rwanda to Uganda.

This follows the reopening of the border on January 31 after nearly three years of closure. However, the Rwandan government had only allowed cargo vehicles to cross.

The inspector of Volcano Buses, Mr Sadam Kwizera, said their first passenger vehicle to cross the border left Kigali in Rwanda at 9am and arrived at the Gatuna Border at 11am.

He, however, said because of Covid-19 PCR tests, the bus crossed into Uganda at around 4:30pm.

“About five passengers out of the 40 passengers were sent back after they failed to raise 300 Rwandan Francs (about Shs100,000) required for tests. The rest tested negative for coronavirus and we are happy to be the first passenger vehicle to arrive in Uganda,” Mr Kwizera said.

However, by 5pm yesterday, no passenger vehicle had yet crossed the border to Rwanda.

Mr Robert Katurebe, a money changer at Katuna border post, said: “I expect cross border trade to boom because ever since the Gatuna border post was reopened for cargo trucks and their drivers on January 31, the value of the Rwandan Francs has gained strength.”

The Uganda Revenue Authority manager for south western region, Mr Peter Gikwiyakare, asked the traders to follow the customs regulations from Uganda and Rwanda so as to avoid related business frustrations.

“Before the border was closed in 2019, the customs office at Katuna collected about Shs400m every month but when the border was reopened, the same office collected Shs280m in one month,” Mr Gikwiyakare said.

Mr Bashongo Bishubibiri, a traveller from Bukavu in the Democratic Republic of Congo, said all that was required to enter Uganda through Katuna was a valid Covid-19 PCR certificate and a passport.

Mr John Courtney, a tourist from Canada, said: “We are happy to cross into Uganda using the Katuna border as we head for tracking mountain gorillas.”

On Sunday, the town clerk for Katuna Town Council, Mr Eric Sunday, said he had already instructed the health department to ensure cleanliness around the border town as they prepare to receive a bigger number of people crossing the border to either country.