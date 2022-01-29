Relief, excitement as Rwanda reopens Katuna border

The closed border between Rwanda and Uganda at Gatuna in 2019. PHOTO / FILE

By  Monitor Team

What you need to know:

  • Businessmen and women living in the border town councils and trading centres have expressed relief and optimism, saying the gesture will restore and boost broken cross-border family ties, trade as well as economic development.

News of Rwanda’s reopening of Katuna border post with Uganda, beginning Monday, has caught many Ugandans by surprise, with local leaders saying no official communication has come through from the government of Uganda.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.