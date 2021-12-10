Excitement as Luweero gives birth to second Kampala archbishop

The appointment of Bishop Paul Ssemogerere as the new archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese has been met with excitement from the Luweero clergy, Christians and well-wishers.

“For Bishop Ssemogerere to succeed the third archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese, (the late Cyprian Kizito Lwanga) who pioneered the Kasana- Luweero Diocese, is a big blessing and gives us much pride,” Mr Joseph Lwevuze, a catechist in Katikamu Sub-county, Luweero District, said.

He said this would lead to growth of the infrastructure and spirituality.

Mr Charles Ssebyala, the leader of the laity at Kasana Cathedral Parish, Kasana–Luweero Diocese, said Bishop Ssemogerere has been a great pillar of development in greater Luweero, where he served for 13 years since his consecration as bishop in 2008.

“We have had several new parishes that have been established and several Church projects, including the St Paul Restaurant and the completion of the Kaludo complex, which houses a chain of businesses in Luweero Town,” he said.

“The fact that we have been a grooming ground for two archbishops is a sign that God loves the people of Luweero,” Mr Ssebyala said.

Mr Enoch Nyongole, the Member of Parliament for Nakaseke North Constituency, describes Bishop Ssemogerere as a hard worker, who does not discriminate.

Luweero District Khadhi Sheikh Ramathan Mulindwa said the diocese would miss a cleric, who ‘‘worked tirelessly to unite all people without discrimination regardless of their religious affiliations’’.

“I am excited about his elevation to that high office of archbishop. This is great news,” he said in an interview.

Among the many projects spearheaded by Bishop Ssemogerere that Christians in Luweero are quick to point out include St Paul Training Centre at the Cathedral grounds, St Paul Restaurant at the Cathedral grounds, the low housing estate in Nakasongola District pioneered by the Church and the completion of the KALUDO complex opposite the Cathedral in Luweero Town.

In June 2008, Bishop Paul Ssemogerere succeeded the late Bishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga as Bishop of Kasana-Luweero Diocese, the second bishop of the diocese.

Cyprian Kizito Lwanga had earlier been appointed the Archbishop of Kampala in 2007.

Christians now await the communication from the respective offices and Pope Francis about the likely appointee as caretaker and new bishop of Kasana–Luweero Diocese.

The process

Sources from the Catholic Church say appointing and consecrating a new bishop usually requires at least nine months and on some occasions, the process may take up to two years.

The process is partly regulated by Canon law, the internal legal system of the Catholic Church and Code of Canon Law.

The Papal Nuncio also plays a crucial role in the process as he has to consult within various parties, including other bishops, members of the diocese college of consulters for the most preferred candidate.

Besides Bishop Ssemogerere, there were other three major bishops who were being discussed as the likely successors.

These include Bishop Serverus Jjumba of Masaka Diocese, Bishop Christopher Kakooza of Lugazi Diocese and Bishop Joseph Anthony Zziwa of Bishop Kiyinda-Mityana.

Who is Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere?

Bishop Paul Ssemogerere, the new Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese, has said his new position comes with enormous responsibilities, but is ready to serve meticulously. “I call for your support and prayers,” he said briefly yesterday shortly after his announcement.

Profile

Bishop Ssemogerere, 65, was born on June 30, 1956 in Nkumba, Kampala Archdiocese.

He obtained his early education at Kigero Primary School (from 1964 to 1966) and Kisubi Primary School (1967 to 1971). He then proceeded to St Maria Goretti Senior Secondary School Katende from 1972 to 1976.

He joined Mbaaga Major Seminary and pursued Philosophy from 1976 to 1978 and was later sent to study Theology at St Francis Seminary in Milwaukee, the United States, where he obtained his Masters in Divinity.

Bishop Ssemogerere realised his ambition of becoming a priest in 1983 when the late Emmanuel Cardinal Nsubuga ordained him alongside other priests of St Mbaaga Seminary.

Respective appointments came his way afterwards, including his first pastoral assignment in 1982.

In 2001, Cardinal Wamala appointed him Vicar General of Kampala Archdiocese, a post he held until 2008. In the same year, he was appointed Bishop of Kasana-Luweero Diocese.

Before being appointed Bishop, he served as parish priest at Christ the King Church from 1990 to 2008 and while there, he became famous for his humility and friendliness to all, including street children and HIV/Aids patients.