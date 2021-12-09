Pope Francis names Bishop Paul Ssemogerere new Kampala Archbishop

Pope Francis has named Bishop Paul Ssemogerere as the new Archbishop of Kampala following the death of former Archbishop Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga on April 3.

Addressing journalists at Lubaga Cathedral on Thursday, the Apostolic Nunciature to Uganda, Archbishop Luigi Bianco said he had the "pleasure to communicate His Lordship Paul Ssemogerere's appointment."

"Now, Kampala archdiocese enters a new period of receiving a new Shephard," HE Bianco disclosed The Vatican's decision at a brief press conference.

Formerly the apostolic administrator of Kampala from the time of Bishop Lwanga's death, Bishop Ssemogerere acknowledged the development "anxiously prayed and waited for" by over 10 million Catholics in Uganda.

"I am greatly humbled and yet highly honored to be chosen by the Holy Father," the prelate born June 13, 1956 in Nkumba which is under his new area of shepherding said Thursday.

Postmortem details showed that Dr Lwanga, who Archbishop Ssemogerere succeeds, succumbed to heart thrombosis, a condition pathologists -in April- told mourners kills within a space of just 3-5 minutes.

"Believing in continuous presence of the Holy Spirit, I have courage to take on this responsibility to fill the vacuum left by a hardworking and focused leader, Archbishop Lwanga," Archbishop Ssemogerere eulogized in his acceptance speech.

Speaking from Uganda's capital, the ex-seminary teacher added: "I therefore ask you all to constantly pray for me as I do for you, and together with your understanding and cooperation, Kampala Archdiocese will continue to grow."

Archbishop Ssemogerere at a glance