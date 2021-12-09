Pope Francis names Bishop Paul Ssemogerere new Kampala Archbishop

Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

By  DAVID VOSH AJUNA

Digital Content Editor

Nation Media Group (NMG)

What you need to know:

  • Formerly the apostolic administrator of Kampala from the time of Bishop Lwanga's death, Bishop Ssemogerere acknowledged the development "anxiously prayed and waited for" by over 10 million Catholics in Uganda. 

Pope Francis has named Bishop Paul Ssemogerere as the new Archbishop of Kampala following the death of former Archbishop Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga on April 3.

