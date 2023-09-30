Exiled Ugandan cardiologist Aggrey Kiyingi dead

Australia-based Ugandan consultant cardiologist Dr Aggrey Kiyingi, prosecuted for the 2005 murder of his lawyer wife Robinah Kiyingi, has died from Sydney.

"It is with immense sadness and a heavy heart that I write to inform you of the passing of my beloved husband Dr Aggrey Kiyingi,” his wife Mayimuna Nakayiira Kiyingi said in a statement.

The widow added that the self-exiled philanthropist, who was in 2015 also accused by Uganda of funding terrorism, “peacefully departed from our lives.”

"His passing leaves an irreplaceable void that will forever be felt within our hearts and in the lives of those he touched," she eulogized the man who also had presidential ambitions against incumbent Yoweri Museveni ahead of the 2016 polls.

In 2016, then Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Mike Chibita discontinued charges of terrorism, murder and crimes against humanity which had been slapped against the heart surgeon, following a wave of brutal murders targeting top Muslim clerics around 2015.

This came about 10 years after Kampala High Court had in December 2006 acquitted Dr Kiyingi of killing his wife.