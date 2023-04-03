Experts root for early treatment for children with hydrocephalus

Health experts have urged parents to embrace early treatment for children born with Spina bifida and hydrocephalus conditions.

Dr Tim Erickson, the executive director of Cure hospital in Mable City, said there is a need to sensitise communities because when children are operated on as early as one to three months, they will be able to live a normal life.

He said in Uganda, it is estimated that between 5,000 to 7,000 children are born with both spina bifida and hydrocephalus conditions per year but only 20 percent of these are able to access treatment.

He revealed that eight neurosurgeons at the facility carried out 1,800 operations.

Speaking during the closure of the Neurosurgery Week in Mbale on Friday, which was supported by Rotary Club of Kampala Muyenga Breeze, Dr Erickson said a big number of the children with these conditions have little access to care.

He said most of these children live for one to two years and die if they are not operated on.

More than 50 children underwent operation during the week, including Patience Apio (a minor).

Her mother, Ms Deborah Kana, was excited about the operation.

Ms Kana told this publication that she realised that her baby’s head was expanding abnormally at two months. Also, the baby was always crying.

A friend advised her to visit Cure Hospital Mbale where the baby was diagnosed with hydrocephalus and underwent a successful operation during the Neurosurgery Week.

“I am seeing a lot of changes, she is now strong and not crying like she used to. She is very fine.” Ms Kana, who hails from Moyo District said at the weekend.

Signs and symptoms

Spina bifida is a congenital condition that affects a developing embryo when it is 21 days old while hydrocephalus is an abnormal increase of water in the brain, causing an abnormally big head in young children.

Dr Erickson explained that for spina bifida, the child’s head increases in size, they vomit, lose weight, restless and cry frequently due to pain.

He noted that such signs can be identified as early as at birth and operation can be done with immediate effect.

At the same event, Rotary Club of Kampala Muyenga Breeze supported the hospital with Shs20m to equip the intensive care unit (ICU).