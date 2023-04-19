Family claims Muhakanizi Lyantonde burial ground

A family in Lyantonde District has laid claim to the proposed final resting ground of fallen economist and Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Keith Muhakanizi.

The family of Mr Godfrey Bwambizo alleges that Muhakanizi used his political clout to wrest the 61-hectare piece- of-land where the fallen economist’s country home squats. The land is located at Plot 20 Block 64 Kabula, Kasambya, in Lyantonde District.

Mr Bwambizo told Monitor yesterday that whereas “condemning a dead person … is not good in our African culture … I am fighting for what rightfully belongs to me.”

He added: “Muhakanizi forged transfer forms and secured another title deed without my consent.”

Mr Bwambizo said he bought the disputed piece of land from Erisa Kiggundu in 1986, using money he got after selling his cows.

Mr Bwambizo alleges that Muhakanizi approached him in 1996 with a request to rent the disputed piece of land for one year at Shs400,000. He says to his dismay, after accepting the deal, it was brought to Mr Bwambizo’s attention that Muhakanizi had reportedly processed a title.

“I tried to settle this matter through negotiations when [Muhakanizi] was still alive, but he proved to be arrogant,” Mr Bwambizo told Monitor, adding, “I went to court and it is unfortunate that he has died before the court case is concluded.”

Muhakanizi, 64, died in Milan, Italy last Thursday where he had been flown for specialised treatment. He battled cancer for a long time.

Although Muhakanizi was born in Rwesisi Village, Buyanja Sub-county in Rukungiri District, Lyantonde has played host to his countryside home. A posh house, ranch, and tree plantations squat on the vast acreage of land.

According to a burial programme released by both the family and government, Muhakanizi’s body is expected in the country tomorrow.

Mourners will then keep vigil at the deceased’s Kampala home in the suburb of Bugolobi.

A funeral service will then be held at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds before he is buried in Lyantonde on a yet-to-be-announced date.

President Museveni has since directed that the deceased be accorded an official burial.

Mr Charles Beinomugisha. Mr Bwambizo’s lawyer, told Monitor that although the law allows one to be buried on a piece of land he claims ownership of, it will be traumatising for Muhakanizi’s family to exhume his body if it is proved that his client rightfully owns the disputed land.

“Should it be established later that the deceased is not the rightful owner of the land then plans will be made to exhume and rebury the deceased elsewhere,” Mr Beinomugisha said.

Mr Mwesigwa Rukutana, a lawyer and confidant of the late Muhakanizi, however described Mr Bwambizo as an imposter, a crook, and a shameless opportunist.

The former deputy attorney general told Monitor that Mr Bwambizo secured a loan from the defunct Uganda Commercial Bank and bought a lorry and tractor, but failed to manage them.

“The loan was not serviced at all, and nothing was repaid to the bank. The loan became a bad debt and was transferred to Non-Performing Assets Recovery Tribunal (NPART) for management. NPART gave notices requiring [Mr Bwambizo] to make good the loan. He failed, whereupon they advertised the land for sale,” he revealed.

He proceeded to add: “On seeing the advert, Keith approached that man, asking him whether he intended to redeem the land. That man told him clearly that he was not in position since he had no money. With this knowledge, Keith proceeded to negotiate with NPART and paid for the land, took possession and developed it.”

Mr Rukutana further revealed that when he was still deputy attorney general, Mr Bwambizo sought his services as a mediator.

“I summoned Keith to my office. The three of us sat and went through the matter. Keith narrated the above story in [Mr Bwambizo’s] presence, and he conceded to all the facts. Keith produced all his documents of title, the sale agreement, receipts of payments, and the certificate of title,” he said.

He challenged Mr Bwambizo to present the suit number, the proceedings, and or the stage at which the court case is.