Father arrested after body of three-year-old son found dumped in unfinished house

Police in Entebbe, Wakiso District are holding two people, including the father of a three-year-old boy who was found dead in a building still under construction near his home with stab wounds to his neck.

Simon Onyait is said to have been killed Wednesday and his body dumped in the building where it was recovered in the evening after a frantic search operation by residents led by his mother.

The house where Onyait's body was found

“It’s alleged that his mother left him with his father, Francis Onyango at his workplace in Nalugala, Katabi town council in Wakiso District as she was also going to work. When she returned from work at around 6pm she didn’t find the boy with his father. She started searching for him in vain. Some residents joined in the search operation, only to find Onyait’s body in an unfinished building in a room where one Kasawuli was sleeping,” Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire said.

According to him, Onyango and Kasawuli were arrested to help in police investigations.

“Onyait’s body was taken to the city mortuary as we investigate to establish the motive for his murder,” ASP Owoyesigyire said.