10-year-old girl murdered after defilement

Police in kassanda say they are investigating the Saturday afternoon murder and aggravated defilement of a female juvenile.

According to police, 10-year-old Hope Tumukunde was killed from Kiterega Village in Mayirikiti Parish, Kassanda District.

“It is alleged that on March 19 at about 8am, the deceased was sent together with her 3-year-old brother Eriya Nshuti to fetch water at the well at the farm of Mr Joseph Kayindo Nsamba in Kiterega Village but they didn't return home,” authorities said.

Tumukunde’s father would Saturday evening lead locals in a search through which Tumukunde was found dead at the farm but her brother was alive.

This publication understands that the deceased is daughter to Samuel Bakunda and Scovia Mbabazi who are residents of Kamuli LCI, Mayirikiti Parish, Kalwana Sub County in Kassanda district.

At least one suspect has been arrested to guide investigations following the brutal murder, according to the Wamala Region police spokesperson Rachel Kawala.

She added: "The scene of crime has been documented, relevant statements recorded and vaginal swabs have been picked from the deceased to be submitted to forensics for analysis since the deceased was also defiled.”