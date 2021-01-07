FDC’s Amuriat arrested, charged with careless driving

By Franklin Draku More by this Author

The police in Kibale District this afternoon arrested the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential flag-bearer, Mr Patrick Oboi Amuriat, and his driver Michael Amuriat on allegations of careless driving.

They were briefly detained at Kakumiro Police Station and later arraigned in court at Kakumiro grade one magistrate’s court at around 6.30pm.

The presiding magistrate, Abdallah Kaiza, charged Amuriat’s driver with careless and inconsiderate use of the road while Amuriat was charged with riding or being driven on the roof of a vehicle which put his life at risk.

The duo were however granted a non cash bail of Shs500,000 each.

NTV uses its camera light to light up the courtroom for the magistrate to read the charges against FDC presidential flag bearer Patrick Oboi Amuriat, at Kakumiro grade one magistrate’s court. Photo | Rachel Mabala

Amuriat who was in the region campaign was picked at Kibale town council after he had completed his rallies in Kagadi District. Amuriat also addressed mini-rallies on his way to Kibale where he was expected to address his supporters.

However, when Amuriat reached the junction connecting to the town centre, he was blocked by the police and a standoff ensued for hours. Amuriat then started addressing his supporters at the junction.

After a while, police fired teargas, forcing him to move on. At Ngagi Boda Boda stage, Amuriat again addressed a mini-rally, forcing the police to fire rounds of teargas canisters at his vehicle.

Amuriat then proceeded to the third location, from where police completely barricaded him for close to an hour. At this point, they preferred charges of careless driving against him and his driver and ordered them to drive to Kakumiro police station.

The Albertine regional police commander, Deogratious Oburu said Amuriat and his driver were arrested because they transported themselves carelessly, contrary to the traffic rules and regulations.

“Right from the time the candidate entered Kagadi, I warned him not to drive himself carelessly. He transported himself carelessly and the driver also drove carelessly,” he said.

Amuriat told his supporters to remain calm as he battles what he called a bogus attempt to stop him from reaching his supporters both in towns and rural areas.

“I ask my people to remain calm amidst all these trials. It may be the last for you to see me, but this will come to pass,” he said.

Earlier on in Kagadi, Amuriat accused security personnel of attempting to kill him at Kitagwenda where his security team car was shot at.

“At Kitagwenda, the assassins aimed at me, shot bullets, and my driver dodged it and it hit my escort car. They will try to kill me but I will not die until this country is totally liberated,” Amuriat said.

fdraku@ug.nationmedia.com