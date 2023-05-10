Fear as security ‘recover abandoned bomb’ in Mbale

Joint security forces of the police and Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) on Tuesday recovered a bomb abandoned at Big-two Village in Busoba Sub-County, Mbale District.

Maj Isaac Oware, the 3rd UPDF Division spokesperson, confirmed the development, saying an explosive device was discovered by a resident.

The resident notified the area chairman, who informed the army of the suspected bomb.

“On Tuesday, May 9 at around midday our joint security team responded to a bomb scare incident at Big-two Village in Busoba Parish, Mbale District. This was after a tip off...by one male adult who was grazing his livestock in the same locality,” Maj Oware said.

Bomb experts cordoned off the scene before the unexploded hand grenade was taken away for further investigations.

“The joint team was able to recover a brand-new hand grenade... inside grass suspected to have been dropped or hidden a few days ago,” Maj Oware said.

“We thank the local leadership and residents for maintaining vigilance and cooperation,” he said.

Maj Oware commended the residents for reporting the matter to security forces because the explosive could have landed in the wrong hands.

He urged the public to be cautious of strange looking objects.

However, Mr Juma Gudoi, a resident, said he suspects the grenade was planted two days ago by unknown people.

“This is dangerous to our lives and we need to be extra careful with such objects. We are happy that a resident saw the bomb before it exploded and also informed security personnel in time,”Mr Gudoi said.