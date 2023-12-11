Fire burns City House shopping centre in Kampala
A Monday morning fire whose cause is the subject of a police inquest tore through the walls and roof of City House along William Street in Kampala.
City House, a large business and shopping complex in Uganda's capital houses several rentals, including Democratic Party (DP) Offices.
"We have seven fire trucks with our officers deployed to contain the fire at City House shopping centre in Kampala," Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire told journalists on Monday.