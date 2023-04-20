Fire guts Ntinda police station

Fire Wednesday night gutted Ntinda Police Station, destroying the traffic office and a number of other houses. The fire reportedly started from a house nearby at the police barracks and swiftly spread to the traffic office before it was put off by the police fire brigade. However, by press time, police was not able to state the extent of damage as a result of the fire outbreak. Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.



“Yesterday, 19.04.2023 at approximately 9:45 pm, the fire prevention and rescue services responded to a fire outbreak at Ntinda Police Station traffic office and barracks. The team acted swiftly and managed to put out the fire,” he said.

Owoyisigyire said initial findings show that two children had set fire that swiftly spread to the traffic office nearby.

“Preliminary findings have revealed that the fire started from the barracks as a result of negligence and spread to the nearest traffic office. It is alleged that two children set a fire inside the barracks that came in contact with electric cables,” he said.

“The full extent of the damage has not been fully ascertained, however, no injuries or fatalities have been registered. We would like to thank the fire prevention and rescue services for their prompt response. Further details will be availed as soon as possible,” Oyoyisigyire added.

