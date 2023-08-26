First change yourself before changing status quo, Mao tells youth

Justice minister Norbert Mao has challenged Ugandan youth to add value to themselves to change societies in which they live.

“Many people say they want to change society, but they don’t want to change themselves. Find the status quo in your life to change before you think of changing society. You will not participate in any legislative processes unless you first work on yourself,” Mao remarked during a national youth dialogue to commemorate the annual August 12 International Youth Day.

Speaking in Kampala on August 25, Mao also urged youth to capitalize on their numbers as they dominate Uganda’s more than 44million people population.

“It is not enough to have a seat at the table…you must also have a voice that must be heard. The youth agenda is being set by people who are not necessarily youth yet youth issues are even worse and considered business outside agenda. You need to express outrage about your voices that are being ignored. As long as you are disorganised, you will not have the capacity to push your way to the front,” Mao explained.

On his part, the Acting Country Director of the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy, Primus Bahiigi, said youth spaces are important for nation building.

“Democracy starts with dialogue. The dialogue is to see how young people can begin to strengthen efforts, work together and build a Uganda that works for everyone irrespective of their political party, religious beliefs, gender and ethnic background,” Bahiigi urged.

In his keynote address, Bernard Mujuni, the Commissioner for equity and rights at the ministry of gender, labour and social development emphasized that young people who are supported to participate in decision-making are more likely to have increased confidence in making positive choices.

“Effective youth participation is a major ingredient to transforming the country in all areas. Youth participation is not a favour but a fundamental right guaranteed by both local and international laws,” Mujuni highlighted.

According to data from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) and Economic Policy Research Centre (EPRC), Uganda has one of the youngest populations in the world and is expected to remain so for the next 15 years. The population aged 30 years and below constitutes approximately 78 percent of the total population.

