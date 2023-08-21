Museveni launches Shs82b youth development program

President Museveni on Friday launched a Shs82b adolescents and youths development program that will cover 8-districts across the four regions of Uganda.

The UN-funded program will take two years with the objective of addressing barriers hindering the youth from reaching their full potential.

“Being an orphan does not affect a child's growth but affects the one that misbehaves. Do not be attracted by the youthful pressures, resist temptations if you are to enjoy a bright future. Concentrate on your studies so that you can get knowledge and qualifications,” President Museveni said while launching the program in Kabale Municipality.

The UNFPA Uganda country representative, Dr Mary Otieno, said that the UN adolescent and youth joint program will broadly be aligned to the global United Nations youth strategy and national frameworks and policies besides offering an opportunity for the government of Uganda to address the barriers affecting youth.

“The focus areas for the program are health including sexual and reproductive health, inclusive quality education, skills and employment opportunities, climate action, peace and security. The initiative will be rolled out to other districts as additional resources are mobilized,” she said.

She called upon other actors in development to join them in building capacities for the youth and creating space for their engagement to help them to realize sustainable development goals as key stakeholders and change agents at national and international levels.

At the same ceremony, the government of Uganda signed a memorandum of understanding with the Afro-Arab Youth Council to establish initiatives aimed at boosting youth empowerment in Uganda.