Muhoozi’s speeches and the disconnect with youth

In the realm of politics, aspiring leaders must master the art of effective communication. Words have the power to inspire, unite, and steer nations, making oratory skill a fundamental requirement for any serious contender. This is particularly true when it comes to the ambitious aspirations of General Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

However, recent events, including his notable speeches in Teso, have highlighted his struggle with oratory finesse and his apparent disconnection from the concerns of the youth.

Muhoozi’s recent speeches in Teso have been a subject of debate on social media. While his speeches on various occasions, like his 48th birthday celebration, the opening of the border in Kabale, have consistently targeted the youth and focused on matters of security and agriculture, his delivery lacks the dynamic and persuasive quality that captivates an audience.

His target demographic, the young population, is a critical constituency that can significantly impact the outcome of an election. Yet, his communication has failed to adequately address their immediate problems. Instead of pinpointing and discussing the pressing issues affecting the youth such as unemployment, inadequate access to sexual and reproductive health services, substance abuse, and education deficiencies, he has emphasised security and agriculture.

Unemployment among the youth is a pervasive issue across all the districts he has addressed. The idleness of young people in towns often leads to drug addiction and criminal activities. Additionally, the lack of well-equipped schools and hospitals, as well as corruption and mismanagement of youth funds, contribute to the frustration. While security and agriculture are undoubtedly significant, these topics do not address the immediate needs of the youth.

Muhoozi’s speeches also display a lack of thorough research and understanding of the real issues faced by his target demographic. They seem to be penned by someone well-versed in verbose language and global socio-economic solutions but alienated from the practical realities of local communities.

For instance, his mention of family planning and the avoidance of land fragmentation show a superficial grasp of deeper-rooted problems. Land fragmentation is symptomatic of larger issues like poverty, high fertility rates, and limited access to proper education and healthcare. Without addressing these core concerns, his solutions appear inadequate.

Moreover, his speeches also fail to resonate with the youth due to his choice of vocabulary and tone.

Utilising exciting and relatable language can engage young minds and drive home important messages.

His speeches often lack the spontaneity and authenticity needed to connect with the youth, as he appears to read directly from his notes while relaying same message over and again.

The MK Movement’s demeanour also exacerbates this divide, with its conspicuous displays of extravagance. One of the key challenges Muhoozi faces is the perception of his movement as disconnected from the needs of the poor.

His movement’s extravagant expenditures and displays of opulence, including expensive fleets of vehicles with lead cars, pompous brands and staying in luxurious hotels while updating their social media to brag contrast starkly with the struggles faced by the youth. This dissonance raises skepticism about the authenticity of their intentions and commitment to addressing their concerns.

To truly connect with the youth and establish a credible platform, Muhoozi needs a more grounded approach.

This entails conducting in-depth research to understand the specific problems faced by different communities, engaging with local leaders, and genuinely listening to the voices of the youth. His speeches should reflect a thorough understanding of these challenges and present comprehensive solutions that resonate with their lived experiences. Only by doing so can he hope to establish a meaningful connection and secure their support in his pursuit of higher office.