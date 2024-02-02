Fishermen accuse UPDF marines of reselling illegal fishing gear

Fishermen in Serere District have accused Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) marine officers from the Fish Protection Unit (FPU) of engaging in corrupt practices. The officers are alleged to have been reselling intercepted illegal fishing gear that was supposed to be under their custody.

During a community Barraza held at Pingire and Kagungulu sub-counties in Serere District, attended by Minister of State for Fisheries, Ms Helen Adoa, local fishermen voiced their concerns. They claimed that marine officers confiscate fishing gear during arrests and covertly resell the items to other members of fishing communities at neighbouring landing sites. The alleged resale prices range around Shs400,000 to interested individuals.

Mr Sam Odale Eluru, the LC3 chairperson of Kadungulu sub-county, emphasised the severity of the situation, stating that not only do the FPUs arrest suspects and demand ransoms ranging from Shs300,000 to Shs500,000, they also engage in the illicit resale of confiscated gear.

One fisherman, Mr James Elochu from Pingire landing site, recounted his shock upon discovering his confiscated fishing gear being used by another fisherman after his arrest and subsequent appearance in court. His net, allegedly confiscated by FPUs, was purportedly resold at Shs400,000.

Mr Joseph Epero, the senior fisheries officer in Serere, acknowledged ongoing investigations into the matter. He noted that most of the reported incidents occurred two to three years ago, with commanders involved having been transferred.

However, he sternly warned fishermen against tolerating the use of illegal fishing gear, as it creates opportunities for soldiers to exploit their vulnerabilities.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Ms Helen Adoa, condemned the alleged corrupt acts, describing them as promoting illegal fishing practices. She highlighted the prevalent issues of corruption and blackmail within the enforcement system, where those patrolling the lake for illegal fishing end up extorting money from fishermen.

Amidst the allegations, Ms Adoa urged fishermen to embrace the use of authorised boats and protection gear, emphasising the importance of safety, particularly in the wake of recent incidents where two children drowned in Lake Kyoga.