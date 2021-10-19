Five arrested, three guns recovered following policeman’s murder in factory raid

By Barbra Nalweyiso More by this Author

Police in Kassanda District have so far arrested five suspects and are hunting for more after recovering three guns that are said to have been stolen when a group of assailants over the weekend raided a plywood factory at Kigalama village in Myanzi Sub County and killed a police guard before gang-raping two female workers.

Authorities and eyewitnesses told this publication that the assailants, numbered about 15, armed with machetes and iron bars raided ZianDuomi factory and attacked three police officers who were on duty.

The assailants shot and killed one of the officers, leaving the other two seriously hurt. The deceased officer was identified as Ronald Amuku while the injured are Obed Rukundo and Peter Muwanguzi. One of the assailants was also killed in the scuffle.

The injured officers and the female victims are currently admitted at Mityana Hospital.

Wamala region police spokesperson, Ms Rachel Kawala said the assailants made off with three guns that belonged to the officers.

"However, we have recovered the three guns. They were found in different places; one was picked from Luswa village and two others in Nyanzi village," Ms Kawala said.

According to her, all the five suspects in custody are workers at the factory.

“They were arrested to help in the investigations,” she said.

It is further alleged that the assailants broke into the room of the factory’s managing director, Shi Wenxia before robbing Shs7 million, 1,000 Chinese Yuan and other items during the raid.

Police said the assailants also vandalized the CCTV cameras and that the two gang-raped female workers were on night shift during the raid.

"The female victims are being attended to at Mityana Hospital and seem to be responding well to the treatment," Ms Kawala said.

The body of the assailant who was shot and killed by one of the officers is still in Mityana hospital mortuary waiting for the relatives to claim it.



