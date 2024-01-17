Five Covid-19 patients admitted in Kabale Hospital

Authorities in Southwestern Uganda’s Kabale District have confirmed admission of at least five patients with Covid-19, appealing for public caution to avoid spread of the pandemic.

"Since the final weeks of December 2023, we have recorded eight cases. Currently, there are five admissions, one patient has been discharged, and four are still undergoing medication,” Kabale Regional Referral Hospital Dr Anne Marion Natumutebi told Monitor on Wednesday.

According to her, most of the newly infected presented with flu-like symptoms, cough, and related conditions.

But Dr Namutebi expressed disbelief that Covid-19 is likely to persist, comparing it to other influenza viruses.

She revealed that they have designated the medical ward as an isolation center.

"We are hopeful that widespread vaccination will mitigate the impact, but unfortunately, many people in Uganda are not fully vaccinated, and some have not received any vaccination at all. Therefore, we anticipate continued variations of Covid-19 in our community," Dr Namutebi explained.

She cautioned the public against misinformation, emphasizing that Coronavirus is still prevalent and spreading among Ugandans.

Kabale Hospital epidemiologist Henry Kanya said that 54 per cent of the population in the Kigezi sub-region, equivalent to 400,253 people, have received vaccination against the viral disease.

Alfred Besigensi, the Kabale District Health Educator, stressed the importance of public participation in vaccination and adherence to safety measures.

"We urge the public to get vaccinated, practice mask-wearing, use sanitizers, and avoid crowded places to curb the virus’ spread," Besigensi urged.

On May 5, 2023, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared the end of the global health emergency for Covid-19.

However, he clarified that this did not mean the virus was no longer a global health threat. Instead, countries were advised to transition from emergency mode to managing Coivd-19 alongside other infectious diseases.