Five dead, five injured in Kampala-Masaka road crash

Five people have been confirmed dead following a road crash at Kibukuta Swamp, Kayabwe along the Kampala-Masaka highway this morning.

Police said five other people were rushed to hospital after they were seriously hurt in the 7am crash.

The crash involved a Toyota Hiace taxi registration number UBM 489B and a Mercedes Benz registration number UAM445B Mercedes Benz which were both moving from Kampala side to Masaka District side, according to police.



“The suspected cause of accident is speeding by both vehicles. Both vehicles were coming from the same direction. The Mercedes Benz was overtaking in a terrible speed and [the driver] lost control and knocked the Toyota Hiace which went off road and both vehicles overturned” said traffic police spokesperson, ASP Faridah Nampiima.





According to her, the deceased whose identities have not been established yet include three females and two males who were taxi. The five survivors who are also yet to be identified were occupants of the Benz.

They were taken to Nkozi Hospital for treatment.

“We wish to remind all road users to be vigilant and observe maximum road discipline,” ASP Nampiima said.

Mbarara-Masaka-Kampala road has remained one of the accident-prone highways in the country, registering between 200 and 300 fatalities annually.

The Boxing Day crash comes barely a week after another crash on the same road calimed the lives of poeple.

The crash involving a bus Reg. No. UAW 561P belonging to Global Coaches and a saloon car Toyota Corolla Fielder Reg. No. UBL 270S happened at Nabusanke Trading Centre in Kayabwe at 11am on December 18.

The driver of the Fielder and two occupants (female adults) died on spot while one died on the way to Nkozi Hospital.

The wreckage of the Mercedes Benz that was involved in the crash