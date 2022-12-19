Serere MP, wife die in Mbale-Tirinyi road crash

Serere County Member of Parliament Patrick Okabe and his wife Christine Okabe have died following a Monday morning road crash at Naboua town council along the Mbale Tirinyi road in Budaka District.

They were driving in his V8 Land Cruiser registration number number UBK 995F which police say collided with an Isuzu Fuso truck registration number KCX 0710.

Okabe died on the spot while his wife died on the way to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital.

Bishop Okabe was involved in a head-on collision with a Kenya truck while driving with his wife and driver to Kampala in his V8 Landcruiser at Naboa along Mbale-Tirinyi road on Monday morning. Photo | Courtesy

The driver only identified as Jacob remains in critical condition at Mbale regional referral hospital, according to traffic police spokesperson, ASP Faridah Nampiima.

“The cause of the accident has been attributed to the Isuzu box body driver who drifted from his side to the side of the Land cruiser that was coming from Mbale heading to Iganga and had a head on collision,” ASP Nampiima said.

The driver of the Fuso box body is on the run after causing the accident, according to police.

Mr Joel Namisi, a junior pastor in Faith Ministries, which was started by Okabe told journalists that the victims’ bodies are still lying at Mbale Hospital mortuary awaiting for postmen but burial preparations are underway.

"We lost him in times we needed him," Mr Namisi said



The late Okabe is also the founder of Faith FM, a Christian radio in Mbale city, and Rhema High school in Soroti.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa eulogized the MP as a true voice of reason, an author, a passionate believer in God and peace maker.

“”Extremely sad to comprehend the passing on of Hon. Patrick Okabe, MP Serere County. A true voice of reason, an author, a passionate believer in the Almighty and Peace Maker. Hon. Okabe has died at a time when we needed him most! Condolences to the family,” he tweeted.

