Five die of Rift valley fever in Mbarara

At least five people in Mbarara District are confirmed to have died of Rift valley fever after getting into contact with infected animals.

According to the in-charge of Bwizibwera Health Centre IV, Dr Richard Atuhairwe, the disease was detected in people after subjecting them to tests.

“It was detected in animals about six months ago but it had not been detected in people,” Dr Atuhairwe said on Sunday.

He added: “But in the last one month after the tests were taken from people who were dying in the villages under unclear circumstances, we found out there was an outbreak, which had crossed from cattle to people.”

Dr Atuhairwe said about 30 positive cases were confirmed following tests from the Uganda Virus Research Institute in Entebbe. Of these, five have since died.

“We want to tell people that they need to ensure that they control some of these things that lead to the spread of diseases, including consuming half cooked milk and meat,” he said.

Dr Atuhairwe said measures to contain the disease have been put in place.

The District Veterinary Officer (DVO), Dr Andrew Akashaba, said by the end of January, the disease had been reported at two farms in Rwanyamahembe Sub-county were about 50 cows were infected.

“My veterinary officers are on ground sensitising the public and for now, I can say that we have contained the outbreak because we are no longer having as many cases as of January,” he said.

He added: “We do not have any new case as of now apart from what was reported in two farms in Rwanyamahembe.”

Dr Akashaba said they are sensitizing people to stop eating meat of animals that have died of unknown causes.

“You should only eat meat of an animal which has been inspected before slaughter and people should buy meat from recognised outlets,” he said.

Background