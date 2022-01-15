Prime

One dead as Rift Valley Fever outbreak confirmed in Kagadi

Rift Valley Fever (RVF) disease is transmitted by mosquitoes. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

By  Alex Tumuhimbise

What you need to know:

  • In 2020, the disease was confirmed in Kabale District where it killed a 22-year -old boda boda rider in Kabale Town.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the outbreak of the Rift Valley fever in Kagadi District, which has so far killed one person.

