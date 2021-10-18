Five perish in Luweero, Nakasongola motor accidents

By Dan Wandera More by this Author

Five people have died in two separate accidents at the black spot traffic areas on the Kampala-Gulu highway between Luweero and Nakasongola districts.

While local leaders pin the motor accidents on the narrow road design for the section of the Kampala- Gulu highway that has claimed more than 30 lives in accidents between January and August 2021, police believe that several of the accidents are as a result of recklessness on the part of the road users, especially motorists.

On Sunday October 17, 2021, two Indian nationals and a Ugandan died at Kyankonwa village in Nakasongola District in a head-on collision between motor vehicles Reg No UAZ 264S Harrier Car heading to Kampala City direction and vehicle Reg No UBE 153L car belonging to Nile Fiber heading to Nakasongola.

Police identified the deceased as Manpreet Singh, 39; Surrider Pal Singh, 37 and Aziz Onach, a driver. The three victims are said to have been employees of Nile Fiber Company. The survivors who escaped with serious injuries include one Ganeshi, 42, Christopher Odyek, 27 and another driver, only identified as Tonny Ogwal.

On Saturday, October 16, 2021, two people were killed when two salon cars collided car at Nalongo village on the Kampala-Gulu highway in Luweero District. Police identified the deceased as Rosemary Bagonza and Margaret Odongo. The driver of one of the vehicles is at large after escaping from the accident scene.

Savannah Region Police spokesperson, Mr Issa Ssemogerere said on Monday that their investigations point to reckless driving.

“It is true that the Police traffic department identified the traffic black spots to help motorists on this particular section of the highway but many accidents registered are as a result of reckless driving and over speeding. It is unfortunate that we continue to lose lives on this road section,” he said.

However, Nakasongola District LC5 Chairperson, Mr Sam Kigula insists that the narrow sections of the busy Kampala- Gulu highway are a death trap.

“We call upon the government to consider expanding the roads sections. It is true the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) is currently constructing road humps on sections of the highway in Nakasongola and Luweero districts but the narrow sections need improvement, '' he said.