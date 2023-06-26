Five police officers hospitalised after Mbale road crash 

Five police officers attached to Budaka Central Police Station have been hospitalised after they were seriously hurt in a road crash along Mbale-Tirinyi highway in Doko village, Mbale City in eastern Uganda.

Cpl Victor Bigambo, PC Jona MUjuni, PC Frank Ampire, PC Kenneth Tumwesigye and PC Robert Wabutambi are currently undergoing treatment at Mbale regional referral hospital after a speeding pick-up truck they were traveling in overturned on Monday morning, according to police.

"Its alleged that [police] motor vehicle registration number UP 7704 Isuzu D-max pick-up blue in colour was coming from Budaka District heading to Mbale City lost control and went off road and overturned injuring the occupants," the Elgon regional police spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika said in a Monday afternoon statement.

The wreckage of the truck was towed to Mbale police barracks pending inspection after detectives led by SP Denis Pahani, the Divisional Police Commander of Mbale Industrial Division visited the scene.