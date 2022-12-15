Two traffic officers among 7 killed in four separate road crashes in Uganda

At least two traffic officers were among seven Ugandans killed in four separate road crashes reported on Thursday, police have said.

Police Constable (PC) Sula Kadede, a traffic officer attached to Kakiri Police Division in Wakiso District, central Uganda, was Thursday evening knocked dead while responding to an accident", according to traffic police spokesperson, Ms Faridah Nampiima.

“One of our own PC Kadede Sula attached to Kakiri police Division has just been knocked dead while responding to a scene of minor accident. More details to come,” Ms Nampiima said in a Thursday evening statement shared on WhatsApp.

Details about PC Kadede’s death were not readily available by the time of publishing this story.

Another officer knocked dead

However, the road crash that claimed PC Kadede’s life happened just hours after one of his colleagues, Constable Micha Muhindo, died in another road crash at Adwila, Amach Town Council along Lira-Soroti highway.

A 16-year-old student at Amach Secondary School in the Northern Uganda district of Lira, Evester Akello, also died from injuries sustained during the crash that claimed Muhindo’s life. The accident involving a Ford Ranger belonging to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and a Bajaj Boxer motorcycle whose rider, Bob Odongo, also died at the scene.

“It is alleged that the driver, PC John Oginere, a police officer attached to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, while coming from Soroti upon reaching Adwila, knocked the rider, Bob Odongo, who lost control and knocked Muhindo to death,” Ms Nampiima said earlier Thursday.

Two dead in Maracha

Over 330km away, another road crash claimed the lives of two people and left five others injured at Ayi Bridge on Arua-Koboko Road in Maracha District, West Nile sub-region.

According to West Nile Police spokesperson Josephine Angucia, the crash happened when two loaded trucks collided at the bridge.

“A trailer coming from Koboko District heading to Arua City collided with another trailer carrying cement from Tororo heading to Koboko District,” she told Monitor on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as 17-year-old Albert Aliku and cement truck driver Willy Wasua- both from Maracha District.

Meanwhile the injured included four Maracha District residents; Francis Draleki,27, Adrole Migadi, 43, Charles Lumu, 20 and 24-year-old Sunday Tabu.

The other wounded man is Charles Lumu from Koboko District. Police were yet to identify the driver of the second truck involved in the accident by the time of filing the story.

“Police visited and documented the scene. Police also took the injured to St Joseph's Hospital in Maracha District while remains of the deceased were conveyed to the mortuary of the same hospital for postmortem,” Ms Angucia noted.

Preliminary investigations blamed the crash on recklessness of the two truck drivers.

“They didn't slow down to create way for each other at the bridge. Inquiries are still on going,” Ms Angucia said hours after locals took advantage of the accident to loot.

Eyewitnesses said people looted bags of cements and sacks of food items, such as onions, tomatoes among others from the crash scene.

Passenger dead

In the North Eastern Uganda district of Nabilatuk, another road crash left one passenger dead and five others injured.

Police said the 12pm crash which happened at Natapar-Arengan along Namalu-Nabilatuk road involved motor vehicle registration number UBA 729 U, which was being driven by one Karenga Silale, a 24-year-old resident of Campswahili Chini, South Division, Moroto Municipality, Moroto District.

The deceased was identified as 16-year-old Loumo Lorega, a resident of Kodonyo in Moroto District.

The injured passengers were identified as Lawrence Atama, Moses Lotee, Paul Lokoru, Peter Lomongin and Paulina Abura, all aged between 21 and 30.

“The motor vehicle Reg. No. UBA 729U which was coming from Namalu heading to Moroto via Nabilatuk District loaded with more than six passengers with their luggage upon reaching Natapar-Arengan as the driver was trying to dodge potholes six passengers fell off. The driver rushed with the motorvehicle to Nabilatuk Police station where he reported the accident,” said acting Mt Moroto region police spokesperson, AIP Mike Longole.

The survivors were rushed to Nabilatuk health centre VI for treatment.

Police annual report on road crashes

The 2021 Uganda Police annual Crime and traffic report indicated that there was a 42-percent increase in the number of road crashes from 12, 249 in 2020 to 17,443 in 2021. More than 3,000 crashes were fatal, and 4,616 survived with minor injuries.