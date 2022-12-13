Two police officers dead, 11 injured as patrol car overturns in Gulu

Two police officers died while 11 others survived with critical injuries after a police patrol land cruiser vehicle they were travelling in overturned at Paicho Trading Centre, along Gulu-Kitgum Highway on December 12.

Police have identified the deceased as Pius Epodoi Pius and Marvin Odong.

Two of the 14 survivors who spoke to the Monitor from their sickbed at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital said that the yet-to-be-identified driver of the pickup vehicle was over-speeding.

It is also established that the police officers who were involved in the fatal road accident were travelling to neighboring Agago District for a mission when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned.

Mr Leonard Ojok, the Agago District chairman confirmed the incident in a Whatsapp message stating that one of the officers died on the spot while the second officer died while being rushed to Gulu Referral Hospital.

“Some of the casualties are at Gulu Referral hospital in critical conditions,” he added.

Kenneth Omara is one of the Field Force Unit officers attached to Gulu Central police station who survived the accident.

He said that the vehicle was over-speeding before it hit a hump near Paicho Trading Centre and overturned.

“He was driving very fast when he eventually hit a hump. I broke my left leg and bruised my face, arms and back when I jumped off the vehicle to avoid being crushed under the falling vehicle,” Omara said.

Attempts to speak to police authorities of the Aswa River region were futile by press time.

Ms Damalie Nachuha, the regional police commander could not answer repeated calls made to her while Mr David Ongom Mudong was unavailable for comment.

However, an incident report shared on the police’s social media platform by Ms Nachuha on Monday night confirmed that two died.

Injured police officers

1. ASP Okalebo Joseph

2. Jacob Odong

3. Junior Peter Opio

4. Keneth Omara

5. Daniel Okello

6. James Candia

7. George Okura

8. Simon Ochora

9. Vicent Ekoju

10. Vicent Awuzu

11. John Okwera

12. Abraham Okure,

13. Calvin Torac (driver)