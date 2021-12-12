Fixing Kabaka’s 54-year-old Rolls-Royce to cost Shs300m

Prince David Wasajja appreciates  the vintage Rolls-Royce car in September 2020. Photo/ James Kabengwa

By  JAMES KABENGWA

Buganda Kingdom has finalised plans to restore a 54-year-old Rolls-Royce Phantom V car for use by Kabaka Kabaka Ronald Mutebi, with the Katikkiro describing the move as historic. 
The vintage car, built by British luxury automobile maker Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd, was first used by Uganda’s first President Edward Mutesa, the father of Kabaka Mutebi.

