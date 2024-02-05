Flood-prone Ntoroko moves to end menace

A private company, contracted by Ntoroko District authorities, has commenced the construction of an embankment to stop flooding along the banks of River Semliki, especially in Butungama Sub-county and neighbouring areas .

The move comes two months after more than 6,000 residents of Butungama Sub-county were displaced after the river burst its banks.

The district, in collaboration with Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), United Nations agency, has initiated a project to establish an embankment structure along the River Semliki that aims to prevent further flooding and protect the communities in the region.

The construction of the embankment structure, costing Shs318 million, is being undertaken by Shataman, a construction company, and the structures are strategically placed about 10 metres from major flash flooding points along the river.

Construction efforts began at the start of this year and are currently in the final stages of completion. Residents are optimistic that the forthcoming floods expected in April will be mitigated, and their communities will no longer be adversely affected.

The Ntoroko District Engineer, Mr Richard Kakuru, said the contractor is stockpiling rocks to create an embankment.

“We are targeting an embankment with a 500-metre length and 1.5 metres above the ground. In areas where people had created canals, we had to put an embankment that is two metres deep. Additionally, we included a component of planting vegetation along the river to protect the river banks.”

He highlighted that there are still two other points along the river, one upstream with about 150 millimetres and the other downstream with 120 millimetres.

“We are using big boulders that have larger surfaces that can stabilise on the ground, this construction approach is crucial in ensuring the stability and effectiveness of the embankment structure in safeguarding the community from potential flooding,” Mr Kakuru said.

The Ntoroko LC5 chairman, Mr William Kasoro, said the district had financial constraints that led them to adopt a local solution for mitigating floods.

“We were forced to use the local solution because the district had no money, and the structure that has been put in place is effective. I am satisfied with the current results and we plan to secure additional resources to address five major flooding points along the river,” he said.

Mr Kasoro said since 2019, Ntoroko has been hit by floods, and to date, people are still living in camps.

He said the partnership with FAO to team up and design the local solution will mitigate the impact of floods.

“If floods stop in Ntoroko, it means our people will no longer suffer from hunger because over the years, people’s properties, including gardens, have been washed away and I am optimistic that with the established embankment structure, people will freely embrace government programmes,” Mr Kasoro said.

Anticipating the upcoming floods in April, Mr Kasoro said if floods don’t cross the established embankment structure, he will appeal to the central government for more funding to erect similar structures on other flood-prone points along the river.

He cited the points at Kabimbire, Haibaale, Rwajare and Harukara.

Mr John Tusiime, a resident of Kyobe Village, welcomed the construction works and plans, saying: “We have lost our properties due to floods including the loss of animals and the hindrance to agricultural activities. With the new structure in place, we hope for a positive change, our people are going to start cultivation again.”

The Ntoroko Resident District Commissioner, Rtd Maj John Edward Mugabirwe, said floods in the past destroyed roads and submerged homes, among others.